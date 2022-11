Associate Lecturer/Lecturer in First Nations Health - Identified First Nations Position

Contribute to contemporary undergraduate teaching within the School of Nursing, Paramedicine and Healthcare Sciences

Support and engage in relevant and impactful First Nations teaching and learning which develops future health professionals

Connect with community, government services and health care service providers

The Role

Continuing, Full Time

Level A/B - $72,062 to $121,504 pa (plus 17% superannuation)

Bathurst or Wagga Wagga

A unique opportunity exists to contribute substantially to the teaching and learning needs of students enrolled in the Bachelor of Health Science (Mental Health) program, with a specific focus on First Nations Australians in health settings.

Using blended models of subject delivery at the undergraduate level, you will also be participating in the administration and ongoing development of subject and curriculum.

A background in Mental Health or a similar health field would be highly regarded. A Working with Children Check (WWCC) is an essential requirement for this role.

Please note notifications regarding the outcome of applications and interviews for this position will occur in January 2023.

About You

Identify as an Indigenous Australian with a thorough understanding of First Nations cultures and societies and demonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively within this environment.

A qualification relevant to the discipline or equivalent accreditation and standing appropriate at the level being applied for.

A record of research/creative works or professional activity relevant to the discipline.

Demonstrated commitment to delivering high-quality student centred learning and teaching.

Demonstrated ability to apply culturally safe work practices and work both collaboratively and independently in an academic setting.

Application Requirements

This is an identified Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander position under section 14 of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act, 1977. Please be aware you may be asked to provide confirmation of Indigenous Australian Identity.

Applicants are expected to apply online and address the selection criteria in the position description. If you experience difficulties applying online or for further information on completing the application process please visit our how to apply page or contact us.

About Us

Charles Sturt University is a young and growing university committed to developing far-sighted people who help their communities grow and flourish. We make a significant contribution to the prosperity and vibrancy of our rural and regional communities, with a reach and impact across Australia and internationally. We work together with industry, communities and students to create new thinking, inspire each other and make a positive and progressive contribution to the world.

The School of Nursing, Paramedicine and Healthcare Sciences is committed to educating all students to live well and help others to adopt healthy lifestyles in a range of settings. Academic staff are passionate about the transformational nature of education – it is through learning and growth that people achieve their potential.

The School of Nursing, Paramedicine and Healthcare Sciences offers a full range of nursing, paramedicine and healthcare-focused courses from undergraduate through to the postgraduate level. Charles Sturt University is a national leader in health care education with most graduates gaining employment shortly after completion of their course.

While there is a particular need for high-quality health professionals in regional, rural and remote locations, graduates of the School are also in high demand in urban and metropolitan settings, reflecting as they do the resilience and independent thinking for which rural Australians are known.

Charles Sturt University offers great benefits such as a great work-life balance, professional development opportunities and generous financial benefits.

Further Information

Additional information is available in the position description(s):

or by contacting:

Dr Brian Sengstock | Associate Head of School, First Nations Health, Midwifery, Health Management and Leadership | bsengstock@csu.edu.au | Ph: (02) 5534 1526

Closing Date: 11 pm, 20 December 2022