First Nations Employment Adviser - Identified First Nations

Contribute to and support Charles Sturt University’s First Nations Employment Strategy

Collaborate and network with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders to enhance programs

Support the First Nations staff network and contribute to developing a greater understanding of First Nations culture within the University

The Role

Continuing, Full Time

Level 7 - $91,305 to $99,766 pa (plus 17% superannuation)

Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange or Wagga Wagga (other locations may be considered)

As the First Nations Employment Adviser, you will be responsible for developing, implementing and promoting the University’s First Nations Employment Strategy, and leading the First Nations staff network.

You will play a key role in providing advice and guidance within the Division of People and Culture and the University in relation to the attraction, retention and development of First Nations staff, and will also oversee the First Nations Cadetship Program within the University.

Experience in human resource practices (specifically attraction and retention) is desirable, however not essential for this role.

To be successful you will have:

Identify as an Indigenous Australian; demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Indigenous Australian cultures and issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, particularly in relation to employment; and a demonstrated ability to work effectively with Indigenous communities.

A relevant degree or extensive project and program management experience, or an equivalent level of knowledge gained through any other combination of education, training and/or experience.

Experience with developing and implementing First Nations employment strategies, programs and initiatives.

Well developed interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to effectively liaise with a diverse range of stakeholders.

Application Requirements

Applicants are expected to apply online and address the selection criteria in the position description. If you experience difficulties applying online or for further information on completing the application process please visit our how to apply page or contact us.

This is an identified Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander position under section 14 of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act, 1977. Please be aware you may be asked to provide confirmation of Indigenous Australian Identity.

About Us

Charles Sturt University is a young and growing university committed to developing far-sighted people who help their communities grow and flourish. We make a significant contribution to the prosperity and vibrancy of our rural and regional communities, with a reach and impact across Australia and internationally. We work together with industry, communities and students to create new thinking, inspire each other and make a positive and progressive contribution to the world.

The Division of People and Culture is embarking on an exciting journey of transformation as it commences the delivery of its 2030 People Enabler Strategy as part of the University’s newly adopted strategic direction. The Division will play a key strategic role in delivering on the University’s core focus of its People. The objective of the People Strategy is to develop and empower our people to achieve excellence in pursuit of the of the overall University Strategy. The Division has recently been re-shaped to sharpen its focus on delivering on its strategic outcome with the following areas created as part of the People and Culture Division.

• Leadership, Culture and Capability

• Workforce Services and Business Improvement

• Strategy, Partnerships and Inclusion

Further Information

Additional information is available in the Position Description or by contacting:

Kirsty Smith | Manager, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion | kirssmith@csu.edu.au | Ph: (02) 6338 4327

Closing Date: 11 pm, Sunday 9 October 2022

Charles Sturt University offers a great work-life balance, professional development opportunities and generous financial benefits.