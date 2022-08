First Nations Senior Research Fellow (Rural Health) - First Nations Identified Position

Opportunity to drive First Nations and rural health research agenda

Build internal capacity of researchers and partner institutions

Develop high quality and effective research partnerships with key stakeholders in industry and community

The Role

Fixed Term (until December 2024), Full Time

Level C - $125,300 to $144,318 pa (plus 17% superannuation)

Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange or Wagga Wagga

Take a lead role in developing and supporting research projects that look to deliver on the core mission of healthy rural communities and improving First Nations health outcomes.

The successful applicant will need to be able to demonstrate effective leadership skills in building people capability and managing research teams, have a track record of research achievement with a preference for community partnership or co-design research, and demonstrated capability with a range of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies.

The role will require a demonstrated ability to engage effectively with internal and external stakeholders, particularly with First Nations communities and organisations; and to work collaboratively with healthcare professionals, project colleagues and academic staff.

This position is funded under the Australian Government’s Rural Health Multidisciplinary Training Program.

To be successful you will have:

Identify as an Indigenous Australian

A doctoral qualification appropriate to a relevant health discipline or equivalent clinical experience, accreditation and standing

A record of academic achievement of national standing

Commitment to stakeholder and community engagement with the interests of bringing benefits to scholarship and research in First Nations health

Application Requirements

This is an identified Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander position under section 14 of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act, 1977. Please be aware you may be asked to provide confirmation of Indigenous Australian Identity.

Applicants are expected to apply online and address the selection criteria in the position description. If you experience difficulties applying online or for further information on completing the application process please visit our how to apply page or contact us.

About Us

Charles Sturt University is a young and growing university committed to developing far-sighted people who help their communities grow and flourish. We make a significant contribution to the prosperity and vibrancy of our rural and regional communities, with a reach and impact across Australia and internationally. We work together with industry, communities and students to create new thinking, inspire each other and make a positive and progressive contribution to the world.

The Three Rivers University Department of Rural Health (UDRH) is based at Charles Sturt University in the Riverina and Central West region of New South Wales. Three Rivers UDRH aims to support the growth and development of the rural health workforce through supporting students in rural clinical and academic experiences and rural health research.

The key activities of the UDRH are:

Raising the aspiration and success of Indigenous and rural students from the outer regional and remote footprint of the UDRH;

Growing capacity for collaborative quality community-led rural clinical training, particularly in smaller regional communities and across expanded practice areas such as disability, aged care, mental health and primary care;

Evaluating the activities of the UDRH, researching rural health workforce capabilities and trialling approaches to service delivery to enhance the health of rural Australians; and

Fostering the development of future rural health capabilities by developing new multidisciplinary resources and training programs.

Charles Sturt University offers a great work-life balance, professional development opportunities and generous financial benefits.

Further Information

Additional information is available in the Position Description or by contacting:

Dr Melissa Nott | Principal Research Fellow | mnott@csu.edu.au | Ph: (02) 6051 9246

Closing Date: 11 pm, 1st September 2022