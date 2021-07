Coordinator, First Nations Content - First Nations Identified Position

Join the University that has the highest number of enrolled First Nations students online in Australia

New position in a collaborative team passionate about enhancing First Nations student experiences and success

Excellent career opportunity in a large, community-minded organisation

The Role

Fixed Term (Up to 3 years), Full Time

Level 6 - $79,051 to $85,546 pa (plus 17% superannuation)

Albury-Wodonga, Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange, Port Macquarie, Wagga Wagga

As the Coordinator, First Nations Content you will be the first point of contact to facilitate the planning, scheduling and coordination of impactful and engaging communication items to be distributed through the First Nations communication channels, events and engagement activities.

You will also actively contribute and support the broader work undertaken towards the achievement of goals and continuous improvement of services within the First Nations Student Success team.

This position is a fantastic opportunity to broaden your skillset and gain experience across the full remit of communications including internal, social media, media relations and stakeholder engagement.

To be successful you will have:

Demonstrated capability working with and engaging multiple stakeholders

Ability to work collaboratively in a small high performing team but also self-motivated to work independently

Excellent interpersonal and strong communication skills

Strong organisational, time management skills and attention to detail with the ability to manage multiple projects

Application Requirements

Applicants are expected to apply online and address the selection criteria in the position description. If you experience difficulties applying online or for further information on completing the application process please visit our how to apply page or contact us.

About Us

Charles Sturt University is a young and growing university committed to developing far-sighted people who help their communities grow and flourish. We make a significant contribution to the prosperity and vibrancy of our rural and regional communities, with a reach and impact across Australia and internationally. We work together with industry, communities and students to create new thinking, inspire each other and make a positive and progressive contribution to the world.

The Division of Student Success (DSS) aims to provide all Charles Sturt students with an excellent University experience through the provision of quality support and services. The Division supports students from all backgrounds, regardless of whether they study online or on-campus, whether they’ve just finished school or are mature age students. This includes support to First Nations and International students. Students are set up to succeed through the provision of opportunities for engagement, academic excellence and being career-ready.

DSS also raises the aspiration for university studies in the region and provides quality foundation Pathways into university for students who don’t meet the ATAR requirements.

Through First Nations Student Connect services, a range of options is provided to assist First Nations students to be successful at Charles Sturt University. The service is delivered by several different teams, but communication channels are set up cohesively around First Nations students. Charles Sturt has the highest number of First Nations students online in Australia and is consistently one of the highest in overall First Nations enrolments nationally.

The First Nations Student Success team has staff dedicated to providing general advice and advocacy services, a First Nations Tutor Program, Away from Base services, direct entry programs and culturally appropriate connection to a range of specialist services.

Charles Sturt University offers a great work-life balance, professional development opportunities and generous financial benefits.

This is an identified Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander position under section 14 of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act, 1977. Please be aware you may be asked to provide confirmation of Indigenous Australian Identity.

Further Information

Additional information is available in the position description or by contacting:

Heather McGregor | Director, First Nations Student Success | Dir-FirstNations@csu.edu.au | Ph: 0418 361 211

Closing Date: 11 pm, 5 August 2021