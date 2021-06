Senior Research Fellow (First Nations) - Targeted First Nations

Identify opportunities to collaborate and promote First Nations Research

Provide research leadership and build partnership opportunities

Engage with stakeholders to deliver on outcomes

The Role

Fixed Term (until December 2023), Full Time

Level C - $119,816 to $138,078 pa (plus 17% superannuation)

Albury-Wodonga, Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange, Port Macquarie or Wagga Wagga

A unique opportunity exists to join the Office of First Nations (Engagement) and contribute significantly to research and innovation in First Nations research.

The successful candidate will build and consolidate current and emerging research and projects, ensuring community focused, culture-centred and collaborative approaches are central, and to ensure the practices and policies relating to First Nations people are well considered and informed.

In accordance with the University's Indigenous Australian Employment Strategy, applications are encouraged from Indigenous Australians.

To be successful you will have:

A doctoral qualification, relevant to the discipline or equivalent accreditation and standing

A record of significant achievement relevant to the discipline area, and at a national level, in the scholarship of teaching and/ or research or professional activity

Demonstrated ability to provide effective leadership in an academic setting

Significant knowledge and understanding of First Nations gained through industry experience and/or scholarly activities or similar

Application Requirements

Applicants are expected to apply online and address the selection criteria in the position description. If you experience difficulties applying online or for further information on completing the application process please visit our how to apply page or contact us.

About Us

Charles Sturt University is a young and growing university committed to developing far-sighted people who help their communities grow and flourish. We make a significant contribution to the prosperity and vibrancy of our rural and regional communities, with a reach and impact across Australia and internationally. We work together with industry, communities and students to create new thinking, inspire each other and make a positive and progressive contribution to the world.

The Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) encompasses the Pro-Vice Chancellor (First Nations Engagement) and Pro-Vice Chancellor (Research and Innovation), Office of First Nations (Engagement), Office of Research Services and Graduate Studies, the four University Research Centres, Research Integrity, Ethics and Compliance and Innovation Hubs.

The DVC R, in collaboration with the Pro Vice-Chancellor (First Nations Engagement), stewards the development of collaborative connections between Charles Sturt University and First Nations people to strengthen and expand the research agenda and opportunities to provide Higher Degree by Research students.

The Office of First Nations Engagement, led by the Pro-Vice-Chancellor First Nations Engagement, has direct oversight of the Charles Sturts’ First Nations Research Strategies.

The Office is responsible for a new university wide Cultural Safety framework currently under development, catalysing change by placing strong importance on reflecting how one’s own beliefs, values and behaviours impact upon the safety of others.

Charles Sturt University offers a great work-life balance, professional development opportunities and generous financial benefits.

Further Information

Additional information is available in the position description or by contacting:

Professor Juanita Sherwood | Pro-Vice Chancellor (First Nations Engagement) | jsherwood@csu.edu.au | Ph: (02) 6338 6634

Closing Date: 11 pm, 25 July 2021