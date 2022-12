Gulbali Institute - Research Fellow/Senior Research Fellows (First Nations Identified)

Two positions identified for First Nations Australians

Play a key role in driving research outcomes of the Gulbali Institute

Bring your knowledge of Environmental Stewardship and engage with the First Nations community

The Role

Full Time, Fixed Term (3 years)

Level B/C - $102,486 to $144,318 (plus 17% superannuation)

Based at Albury-Wodonga or Dubbo campuses

The name Gulbali is derived from the Wiradjuri phrase, Gulbali ngurambang, which translates to ‘to understand country’ and will be a thematic thread that links all our research.

If you are passionate about Environmental Stewardship and understanding country and with an interest in Indigenous Agriculture, bush foods and medicine, or Indigenous Ecological Knowledge and want to join this exciting new initiative within the Gulbali Institute at Charles Sturt University, we want to hear from you.

These roles are identified as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander positions under section 14 of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act, 1977. Please be aware you may be asked to provide confirmation of Indigenous Australian Identity.

To be successful you will have:

Qualifications relevant to Environmental Stewardship and/or Understanding Country including Indigenous Agriculture, Bush Foods and Medicine, or Indigenous Ecological knowledge and relevant to the level you are applying for OR equivalent accreditation and standing.

A record of academic achievement relevant to the discipline area, demonstrating a capacity to make an autonomous contribution and/or at a national/international level, in research or professional activity;

The ability to carry out independent and/or team research.

An ability to build strong partnerships, networks and relationships to achieve professional and team objectives especially with first nations partners.

Application Requirements

Applicants are expected to apply online and address the selection criteria in the position description;

If you experience difficulties applying online or for further information on completing the application process please visit our how to apply page or contact us.

About Us

We are a university of the land and people of our regions. True to the character of regional Australia we have gumption, we have soul and we collaborate with others. We develop holistic, far-sighted people who help their communities grow and flourish.

The Wiradjuri phrase yindyamarra winhanganha means the wisdom of respectfully knowing how to live well in a world worth living in. This phrase represents who we are at Charles Sturt University – our ethos. It comes from traditional Indigenous Australian knowledge, but it also speaks to the mission of universities – to develop and spread wisdom to make the world a better place.

Harnessing technology, we thrive as a distributed yet connected community, welcoming and engaging with people across Australia and the world.

The Gulbali Institute creates impactful integrated agriculture, water and environment research, grounded in Charles Sturt’s footprint across the Murray-Darling Basin, but with impact across Australia and globally.

The Institute brings together multidisciplinary teams to undertake research and innovation, focusing on:

Agriculture - Optimising farm systems for performance and sustainability

Water - Enhancing the health and resilience of freshwater ecosystems

Environment - Promoting biodiversity across landscapes

Visit the Gulbali Institute website or download our Gulbali Institute Brochure to find out more about our work in this space.

We offer a great work-life balance, professional development opportunities and generous financial benefits.

Further Information

Additional information is available in the position description or by contacting:

Professor Lee Baumgartner | Executive Director | lbaumgartner@csu.edu.au | Ph: 0427 070 056

The next steps of the recruitment process will be conducted in January 2023, and applicants may expect to receive notice of their progress in the new year.

Closing Date: 11 pm, 8 January 2023