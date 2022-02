Adviser / Senior Adviser, First Nations Students - Identified First Nations Position

Support First Nations students to succeed

Contribute to a large passionate and supportive team

Build professional relationships and network with a diverse range of staff and students

The Role

Continuing, Full Time (35 hours per week)

Level 6 - $81,222 to $87,853 pa (plus 17% superannuation)

Level 7 - $89,515 to $97,809 pa (plus 17% superannuation)

Albury-Wodonga

As the Adviser/Senior Adviser, First Nations Students you will work within the team responsible for the collaborative development, and consistent implementation and evaluation of a range of services for our First Nations students.

This is an opportunity to bring your unique skills and experience to advocate for First Nations students undertaking study at Charles Sturt by providing professional and timely responses to enquiries as well as deliver inclusive and holistic services committed to enhance their experiences and support their success on their university journey.

To be successful you will have:

Identify as an Indigenous Australian; demonstrate a level of knowledge and understanding of Indigenous Australian cultures and societies appropriate to the position; including lived experience and understanding of the issues affecting people in contemporary Australian society and the diversity of circumstances of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Demonstrated communication and negotiation skills to considerately and effectively work with relevant stakeholders on matters relevant to the delivery of quality higher education to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

Demonstrated capability to deliver and support initiatives and caseload across multiple sites and mediums.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to liaise with a diverse range of stakeholders including staff and students.

Application Requirements

Applicants are expected to apply online and address the selection criteria in the position description.

Evidence of having received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccination approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration is required as a condition of entry onto Charles Sturt University campuses. Accordingly, evidence of vaccination or a valid exemption is a condition of employment at Charles Sturt University.

About Us

Charles Sturt University is a young and growing university committed to developing far-sighted people who help their communities grow and flourish. We make a significant contribution to the prosperity and vibrancy of our rural and regional communities, with a reach and impact across Australia and internationally. We work together with industry, communities and students to create new thinking, inspire each other and make a positive and progressive contribution to the world.

The First Nations Student Success team has staff dedicated to providing general advice and advocacy services, a First Nations Tutor Program, Away from Base services, direct entry programs and culturally appropriate connection to a range of specialist services.

Through First Nations Student Connect services, a range of options are provided to assist First Nations students to be successful at Charles Sturt University. The service is delivered by several different teams, but communication channels are set up cohesively around First Nations students. Charles Sturt has the highest number of First Nations students online in Australia and is consistently one of the highest in overall First Nations enrolments nationally.

Charles Sturt University offers a great work-life balance, professional development opportunities and generous financial benefits.

This is an identified Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander position under section 14 of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act, 1977. You may be asked to provide confirmation of Indigenous Australian Identity.

Further Information

Additional information is available in the position description(s):

or by contacting:

Blake Dunn | Manager, First Nations Student Services | bdunn@csu.edu.au | Ph: 02 6933 4372

Closing Date: 11 pm, 1 March 2022