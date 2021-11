Administration Assistant (Operations) (Indigenous Australian) - Targeted First Nations

The Role

Fixed term (until October 2022), Full time

Level 4 - $64,633 to $70,162 pa (plus 17% superannuation)

Bathurst

Develop a good working knowledge of University policy, procedure and systems in this dynamic and diverse role.

This position will assist staff in the Faculty with administrative processes to ensure the operations of the Faculty are timely, effective and meet requirements by undertaking tasks related to finance, human resources and student related matters.

In accordance with the University's Indigenous Australian Employment Strategy, applications are sought from Indigenous Australians.

To be successful you will have:

Be an Indigenous Australian

Sound administrative skills

Strong communication, interpersonal and customer service skills

Be flexible and adaptive to changing priorities

High attention to detail with ability to interpret guidelines and procedures

About Us

Charles Sturt University is a young and growing university committed to developing far-sighted people who help their communities grow and flourish. We make a significant contribution to the prosperity and vibrancy of our rural and regional communities, with a reach and impact across Australia and internationally. We work together with industry, communities and students to create new thinking, inspire each other and make a positive and progressive contribution to the world.

The Faculty of Business, Justice and Behavioural Sciences covers a diverse range of disciplines and comprises of the School of Business, School of Computing, Mathematics and Engineering, School of Policing Studies, Australian Graduate School of Policing and Security, Centre for Law and Justice and the Centre for Customs and Excise Studies. Faculty staff are leaders in their fields of teaching and research and combine significant professional experience with academic expertise. Our Schools and Centre continue to grow through close collaboration and consultation with private industry, regulators, professional bodies, community engagement, partnerships and global networks.

Charles Sturt University offers a great work-life balance, professional development opportunities and generous financial benefits.

Charles Sturt University is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. Applications are encouraged from Indigenous Australians; people with a disability; women (particularly for senior and non-traditional roles); people who identify as LGBTIQA+; and those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

This position has been targeted for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Australians under Charles Sturt University’s Indigenous Employment Strategy.

Application Requirements

Applicants are expected to apply online and address the selection criteria in the position description.

Further Information

Additional information is available in the position description or by contacting:

Vicki Hogan | Manager, Faculty Operations |vhogan@csu.edu.au | Ph: (02) 6338 4568



Closing Date: 11pm, 18 November 2021